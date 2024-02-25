PM Narendra Modi Goes Underwater in Deep Sea, Offers Prayer in Dwarka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday went underwater, in the deep sea, enjoyed scuba diving off the Arabian Sea coast at the Panchkui beach in Gujarat and offered prayers at the site where the ancient city of Dwarka was believed to have submerged post Lord Krishna’s demise. It is believed that the ancient city was linked closely with Lord Krishna and was a hub of grandeur and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X wrote,"To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all." PM Modi said, “Today, I experienced those moments with will stay with me forever... I went deep in the sea and did 'Darshan' of the ancient Dwarka city. Archeologists have written a lot about the Dwarka city hidden underwater. In our scriptures also, it is said about Dwarka that it was a city with beautiful gates and tall buildings, as tall as the top of the world. Lord Krishna himself constructed this city... When I went deep in the sea, I experienced the divinity... I bowed down in front of Dwarkadhish. I took a peacock feather with me and placed it at Lord Krishna's feet. I had always been curious to go there and touch the remains of the ancient Dwarka city. I am full of emotions today... A decades-old dream was completed today..." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Gujarat's famous Lord Krisha temple--Dwarkadish on Sunday morning.

Situated at the cusp of the Gomti River and the Arabian Sea in Gujarat, the majestic Dwarkadhish Temple is an important Hindu pilgrimage site for Vaishnavites, especially the devotees of Lord Krishna, Dwarkadhish Temple is one of the Char Dham. The temple's prime deity is Lord Krishna, who is called Dwarkadhish, or King of Dwarka. The PM was later gifted a idol of Lord Krishna by the priests of the temple. Earlier in the day, the PM inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, the country's longest cable-stayed bridge spanning around 2.32 km, connecting the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat.