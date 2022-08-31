PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesh. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of the 10-day festival when people bring idols of the Lord to their homes and pray to him to end all their troubles in life. The celebrations begin today on August 31 and will continue till September 9.

“यतो बुद्धिरज्ञाननाशो मुमुक्षोः, यतः सम्पदो भक्तसन्तोषिकाः स्युः।, यतो विघ्ननाशो यतः कार्यसिद्धिः, सदा तं गणेशं नमामो भजामः।।, गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us,” the Prime Minister tweeted.