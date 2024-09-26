PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Rs 850 Crore High-Performance Computing System for Weather and Climate Research (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 26, inaugurated a high-performance computing (HPC) system tailored for weather and climate research. This project represents an investment of Rs 850 crore, marking a significant leap in India's computational capabilities for meteorological applications.

"The three supercomputers that have been launched today will help in advanced research from Physics to Earth Science and Cosmology. These are the areas in which today's Science and Technology world is looking at the world of the future. Today, in this era of digital revolution, computing capacity is becoming synonymous with national capability... There is no sector which is not directly dependent on Technology and Computing Capability. This is the biggest basis of India's success in Industry 4.0.," said PM Modi during the launch of a computing system.

Located at two key sites, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune and the National Center for Medium Range Weather Forecast (NCMRWF) in Noida, this HPC system has extraordinary computing power.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today is a day of great achievement for India in the world of science and technology. Today is also a reflection of how 21st century India is moving ahead by giving priority to science, technology and research. Our scientists…

PM Narendra Modi said that engineers have built 3 Param Rudra supercomputers installed in Delhi, Pune and Kolkata. "Today is a day of great achievement for India in the world of science and technology. Today is also a reflection of how 21st century India is moving ahead by giving priority to science, technology and research. Our scientists and engineers have built 3 Param Rudra supercomputers. These 3 supercomputers have been installed in Delhi, Pune and Kolkata. Today itself, 'Arka' and 'Arunika' 2 high-performance computing systems have also been inaugurated. On this occasion, I congratulate the scientific community of the country, the engineers and all the countrymen," he said.

Prime Minister said that Indian scientist achieve success with limited resources in the space sector. India has become the first country to reach the south pole of the moon and preparing for Mission Gaganyaan. The country has set a target of building its space station by 2035 and government has also launched an important campaign like India Semiconductor Mission in this direction.

