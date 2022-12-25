PM Narendra Modi says India carved special place for itself in world in 2022

The outgoing year 2022 has been inspirational and wonderful for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he cited many gains the country made in the period, carving for itself a special place in the world.

In his last Mann ki Baat episode of the year, Modi also cited a Tata Memorial Centre's research to assert that the country's traditional methods like yoga and ayurveda are now standing up to the touchstone of evidence-based medicine of the modern era.

An intensive research done by this centre has revealed that yoga is very effective for breast cancer patients, he said, noting that it is the first such study.

The country adopted and lived its resolution of self-reliant India and welcomed its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and also attained glory in space, drone and defence sectors in the year, he added.

Modi said, In 2022, the strength of people of the country, their cooperation, their resolve, their vast success was of such magnitude that it would be difficult to include all of those in Mann Ki Baat. 2022 has indeed been very inspiring and wonderful in many ways. India completed the 75th anniversary of its Independence in the year and Amrit Kaal also commenced. This year the country gained a new momentum, he asserted.

Extending the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat (one India, great India), many events were organised, he said, citing the Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat and the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi.

Who can forget the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign organised in the month of August, he said, adding that over six crore people posted selfies with the tricolour.

With India getting the presidency of the G-20 group, he said the country has to take the enthusiasm around it to new heights and make this a mass movement in 2023.

In today’s era, the more evidence-based Indian medical systems are, the more their acceptance will increase in the whole world. With this thought, an effort is also being made in Delhi’s AIIMS, the prime minister said.

Noting that India has eradicated diseases like smallpox, polio and ‘Guinea Worm’, he said the country is also near eliminating the disease of Kala Azar.

Till recently, it was affecting 50 districts across four states but is now confined to only four districts of Bihar and Jharkhand, he said.