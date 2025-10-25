PM Narendra Modi To Install Flag Atop Ram Temple in Ayodhya On November 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install the flag atop the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on November 25, 2025, sources told the news agency PTI. Preparations for the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple are now in full swing.

While efforts are underway to complete ongoing projects on time, preparations for the event have also gathered pace. Prime Minister Modi, along with senior BJP leaders, is expected to attend this historic event, which will also mark the beginning of the party’s new campaign.

On November 25, Ayodhya will host a major congregation of senior BJP leaders for this event, which will also mark the

The Prime Minister will invite participants for the world’s largest Scout and Guide Jamboree, where more than 35,000 cadets are expected to take part, sources aware of the event told PTI.

He will also review the success of the Viksit Uttar Pradesh Abhiyan, which has so far received over 5 lakh suggestions, and conduct an inspection of the Jewar International Airport project.