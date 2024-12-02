PM Narendra Modi to Watch Film 'The Sabarmati Report' Today at 4 PM in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch recently released 'The Sabarmati Report' movie at 4 PM at Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament today, December 2. The special screening for the movie is set for parliamentarians.

Earlier, PM Modi had praised the Vikrant Massey-led Bollywood movie, which focuses on the events of the Godhra train tragedy in 2002, and said that a “fake narrative can only persist for a limited period". The movie released in theaters on November 15, 2024.

Prime Minister in a post on X, said, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!."

At the time, PM Modi served as the state’s chief minister, and his name has often been associated with the tragic events that unfolded during the crisis.