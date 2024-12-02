PM Narendra Modi to Watch Film 'The Sabarmati Report' Today at 4 PM in Parliament
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 2, 2024 11:50 AM2024-12-02T11:50:49+5:302024-12-02T12:01:15+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch recently released 'The Sabarmati Report' movie at 4 PM at Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament today, December 2. The special screening for the movie is set for parliamentarians.
PM Modi will watch the film 'The Sabarmati Report' today at 4 pm at Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024
Earlier, PM Modi had praised the Vikrant Massey-led Bollywood movie, which focuses on the events of the Godhra train tragedy in 2002, and said that a “fake narrative can only persist for a limited period". The movie released in theaters on November 15, 2024.
Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2024
A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out! https://t.co/8XXo5hQe2y
Prime Minister in a post on X, said, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!."
At the time, PM Modi served as the state's chief minister, and his name has often been associated with the tragic events that unfolded during the crisis.