PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Free Electricity and Solar Panel Subsidies for 1 Crore Households, Know All About The Scheme and Registration Process

In a significant move to make citizens self-sufficient in electricity, the Central Government has launched the 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana'. This announcement comes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the country’s budget in the Lok Sabha today, where she also shared details about the applications received under the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme. During her budget speech, Finance Minister Sitharaman revealed that there have been 1.28 crore registrations and 1.4 lakh applications for the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme. Following this announcement, solar stock prices surged over 11 percent around noon.

What is this scheme?

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2024, the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Yojana aims to provide free electricity of up to 300 units per month to nearly 1 crore households across the country. The government will offer subsidies to assist in purchasing solar panels under this initiative.

Who benefits the most?

The government has announced a subsidy structure based on the capacity of solar panels installed. For those who install solar panels up to one kilowatt, a subsidy of ₹18,000 will be provided. A rebate of ₹30,000 will be given for installations up to two kilowatts, while individuals installing solar panels with a capacity of three kilowatts or more will receive a substantial subsidy of ₹78,000. This means that eligible participants can benefit from subsidies of up to ₹78,000 through the Surya Ghar Yojana.

How to avail of the subsidy?

1. First, register on the portal by selecting your state and electricity distribution company. Enter your electricity customer number, mobile number, and email.

2. In the second step, log in using your customer number and mobile number, then apply for rooftop solar using the provided form.

3. After receiving Feasibility Approval, install the solar plant through any registered vendor.

4. Upon completion of installation, submit the plant details and apply for a net meter.

5. Once the net meter installation is verified by the DISCOM, a commissioning certificate will be generated through the portal.

6. Finally, after receiving the commissioning report, submit your bank account details and a canceled check via the portal. The subsidy will be credited to your bank account within 30 days.

Where to register?

To take advantage of this central government scheme, you can apply online. Visit the official website at pmsuryaghar.gov.in and fill in the required information. Alternatively, you can register offline by visiting the nearest post office.