PM Ujjwala Yojana: In 5 years, 4cr beneficiaries did refill LPG cylinders even once

The central government has announced important measures regarding the sale of LPG gas cylinders. Information has come to light that in the last five years, nearly 4.13 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana have not ordered gas cylinders for the second time.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum Rameshwar Teli gave written information in Parliament. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari had asked the government for information about the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme not refilling their LPG gas cylinders for one or less cylinders in the last five years. Responding to it, Rameshwar Teli said, in the last five years, 4.13 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana have not refilled their cylinders even once. He said that 7.67 crore beneficiaries refilled their LPG cylinders only once.

According to Rameshwar Teli, sales of LPG cylinders depend on people's dietary habits, total members living in the household and other fuel options. Out of the total 30.53 crore active LPG consumers in the year 2021-22, 2.11 crore people did not fill their LPG cylinders a second time. So, 2.91 crore LPG consumers have filled their gas cylinders only once.

According to the Minister of State for Petroleum, domestic LPG cylinder prices keep fluctuating and the subsidy amount is transferred to the accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

