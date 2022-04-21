PMC Bank Vacancy: Recruitment for Specialist Officer post in Punjab National Bank

If you are looking for a job and want to work in a bank, you can apply in Punjab National Bank. This is a golden opportunity to get a job in Punjab National Bank. Punjab National Bank has published notification for recruitment of SO on 20th April 2022 on pnbindia.in. Specialist officer posts will be recruited under this process. Interested and eligible candidates can go to the official website of the bank pnbindia.in and submit online application. The last date for submission of applications is May 7, 2022. The examination for the post will be held on 12 June 2022.

Details of vacancies

A total of 145 posts have been filled under this recruitment process. There are 40 posts of Manager, 100 posts of Manager (Credit) and 5 posts of Senior Manager.

Educational Qualification

Candidates with MBA in Finance or Post Graduate Diploma in Finance are eligible to apply for the post of Manager in PNB. Check the educational qualifications in detail in the recruitment notification.

Experience

Candidates with 1 year experience for manager positions and at least 3 years experience for senior manager positions can apply.

Selection process

Candidates for PNB SO 2022 will be selected on the basis of online examination, interview. The online exam will be held on June 12, 2022.

Salary

Candidates selected for the post of Manager (Credit, Risk) will get a salary of Rs 48,170 to Rs 69,810 and for the post of Senior Manager, candidates will get a salary of Rs 63,840 to Rs 78,230 per month.

Age limit

Candidates aged 25 to 35 years for manager posts and 25 to 27 years for senior manager posts can apply.