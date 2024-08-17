PMK demands death penalty in Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

Chennai, Aug 17 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president and former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday demanded the death penalty for the perpetrators of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week.

In a statement on Saturday , he expressed concern over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor and the subsequent mob violence that destroyed part of the hospital.

Ramadoss, who is himself a medical doctor said, “The act of violence against doctors is cruel and unacceptable. The West Bengal police and the Central Bureau of Investigation have not traced the perpetrators of the crime yet, and that has increased apprehension among doctors,”

The police should bring to book those involved in the crime, and they must be given the death penalty, he said.

Ramadoss called upon the Union and state governments to explore the possibility of opening police stations within the premises of government-run medical colleges for the safety of doctors.

Protesting over the rape and murder, outpatient services and elective surgeries were cancelled in private hospitals in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Patients were intimated through calls and messages to reschedule appointments for non-emergency consultation and other health services.

However, emergency and lifesaving procedures such as dialysis and chemotherapy were conducted.

Indian Medical Association Tamil Nadu president, Dr.K.M.Abdul Hassan in a statement said that a total of 28000 clinics and 7000 private hospitals joined the strike.

He said ,“This is one of the most emotional days in our lives and this protest is for the safety of all health workers including doctors and medical students.”

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association president, Dr.K. Senthil led the protest of doctors in Madurai.

He said that government doctors were protesting in the state without disturbing the services and added that the authorities must address the safety of doctors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor