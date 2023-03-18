PMs Modi, Hasina inaugurate India-Bangladesh energy pipeline

New Delhi, March 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday jointly inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFP) in a virtual mode.

The foundation stone for the construction of this pipeline was laid by both Prime Ministers in September 2018. Numaligarh Refinery Ltd has been supplying petroleum products to Bangladesh since 2015 and this is the second cross-border energy pipeline between India and its eastern neighbour, an official statement said.

Cooperation in the power and energy sector has become one of the hallmarks of India-Bangladesh relations. The IBFP is the first cross border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh with a capacity to transport 1 million metric ton per annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) to Bangladesh. Enhanced connectivity with Bangladesh will further strengthen people to people linkages between two sides.

Bangladesh is India's top-most development partner and its largest trade partner in the region. The operationalisation of the Friendship Pipeline will enhance ongoing energy cooperation between the two countries and will further growth in Bangladesh, particularly in the agriculture sector.

