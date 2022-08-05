PNB 2022 recruiting officers for 130 posts, apply now

Punjab National Bank, PNB has uploaded applications for Officer and Manager posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts. Interested candidates can go through the official website pnbindia.in. The last day to fill out the application form is August 30, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 103 posts in the organization. There will be 23 posts for officers (Fire-safety) and 80 posts for Managers (Security). Candidates will be shortlisted by interview or written/ online test. The written exam will be of 60 minutes and will consist of 50 questions of 2 marks each.

Candidates who belongs to SC/ST/ PWBD category will have to pay ₹59/ as an application fee, while other category candidates will need to pay ₹1003/-