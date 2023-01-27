Poetry explores and expresses diversity of our linguistic heritage: J&K L-G

Jammu, Jan 27 The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, said on Friday that poetry explores and expresses our linguistic heritage.

Sinha was addressing the 'Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Sammelan' at the University of Jammu on Friday, which was organised by the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages to celebrate the 74th Republic Day.

"Literary heritage and creative expression of India are unique and rich. Poetry explores and expresses diversity of our linguistic heritage. It brings us close to the roots of our culture and tradition. It has immense power to stir the inner consciousness. Our country has been blessed with outstanding poets and they are integral part of our history and culture, and continue to inspire the society," the L-G said.

Sinha observed that poets through their creation and experience give continuity to our ever-evolving culture.

"I consider poetry to be a bridge between the visible and the invisible. In our journey, we come across many creative expressions and among those, poetry has a different time and space," he said.

The L-G also remembered the invaluable contributions of Rabindranath Tagore, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Padma Sachdev, Kalhan, Lal Ded, Bhawanidas Kachru, Habba Khatoon, Nund Rishi, Master Zinda Kaul, Dinanath Nadim, Dattu, Gangaram, Pandit Hardutt, Rahman Rahi and Laxman Bhatt towards strengthening the foundation of a rich, intense and diverse civilisation.

"In our ancient culture and tradition, it is said that only poets can reach closest to sages and philosophers. It is the poet who can fill new colours in the consciousness of people.

"Poetry is not just arrangement of letters and sentences. Poetry is more than words. With a bag full of alphabets, we can write very good prose and an article. But whenever something has to be said beyond words, poetry is born," Sinha said.

Highlighting the efforts being made to restore the cultural glory of J&K, the L-G reiterated the government's commitment to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir benefit from the artistic wealth and knowledge economy to build a prosperous and peaceful society.

"J&K's official language status to Dogri, Kashmiri and Hindi is a significant step towards the renaissance of art, culture and language," Sinha said.

The L-G also said that endeavours like 'Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Sammelan' as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will strengthen the spirit of patriotism and essence of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

