Police arrest 11 for Haridwar violence, situation now peaceful

Following the violence that erupted in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar during a religious procession on Saturday, a police official said that 11 people have been arrested so far while also asserting that the situation is now peaceful.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Yogendra Singh, toldthat sufficient force has been deployed in the village.

"Eleven people have been arrested. Sufficient force is present in the village. Meetings are being held with the people. The situation is peaceful," he said.

Meanwhile, the procession in the village was being conducted on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti when the incident reportedly occurred in the late-night hours leaving numerous people injured.

"Stones were pelted by unknown persons and the search operations have begun to arrest the miscreants. Yes, injuries have been reported but no police personnel was injured in the incident. Over 60 police personnel have been deployed in the area," said the SSP on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

