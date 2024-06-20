Police Arrest Two in Jaipur for Online Fraud Scheme

Central Region Cyber Police have apprehended two individuals from Jaipur, Rajasthan, accused of orchestrating a fraudulent online job scheme. Uday Anand Singh (46) and Sanjay Jugalkishor Verma (34) allegedly set up multiple shell companies to execute their operation, using these entities to open bank accounts where they funneled illicitly obtained funds.

The Central Region Cyber Police Station in Worli initiated legal action against Singh and Verma under sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, alongside section 66 D of the Information Technology Act. Authorities reported that the suspects posed as representatives of a reputable firm, offering part-time employment in exchange for engaging with content from various companies on Google. They contacted victims via WhatsApp and Telegram, luring them into the fraudulent scheme.

Their illicit activities came to light after a victim reported a loss of ₹18.31 lakhs. A subsequent technical investigation traced the fraudulent transactions to a bank account linked to one of the suspects' shell companies, prompting law enforcement to pursue the case in Rajasthan. Acting on approvals, Police Inspector Santosh Khadke and his team conducted the arrests.

Officials disclosed that the suspects employed falsified documents to establish several shell companies, facilitating their financial laundering tactics. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to ascertain the full extent of their fraudulent activities.