Police bust inter-state prostitution racket in Arunachal, rescue four minors; 15 held

Itanagar, May 10 The police in Arunachal Pradesh have busted an inter-state prostitution and human trafficking racket, rescued four minors, and arrested 15 people, including six government servants, in connection with the case, officials said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that the minor girls, aged 10 to 15 years, were trafficked to Arunachal Pradesh from Dhemaji in neighbouring Assam by two sisters, who allegedly ran a brothel-cum-residence in Itanagar.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at the brothel run by Techi Rina and Jamlo Tagung on May 4 and rescued two minor girls.

The rescued girls told the police that they were brought to Itanagar from Dhemaji by two sisters -- Pushpanjali Mili and Purnima Mili, the officer said.

Subsequently, two more minor girls trafficked from Dhemaji were rescued from the custody of Pushpanjali Mili. After being trafficked to Itanagar, the girls were forced into prostitution by the sisters along with two other women.

The matter has been conveyed to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and a probe has been initiated.

The police have so far arrested 15 persons, including four women and six government employees, in connection with the case.

The officer said that efforts are on to identify the other accused persons involved in the racket.

The police have also identified two hotels involved in the crime.

“We have written to the concerned authorities to cancel the licence of the two hotels. We have also initiated legal proceedings against the hotel managers/owners,” the officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor