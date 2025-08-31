Police complaint filed in Raipur against Mahua Moitra for remarks against HM Amit Shah

Raipur, Aug 31 In fresh trouble for Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, a police complaint was filed against her under penal provisions for promoting enmity and threat to national integrity for her alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an official said on Sunday.

The complaint against Moitra was filed by a Chhattisgarh resident, Gopal Samanto, on Saturday, the police said.

Samanto alleged that Moitra’s comments were unconstitutional, sparking fear among Bangladeshi refugees settled in Raipur’s Mana Camp area in 1971.

In her alleged controversial remarks on Friday in West Bengal’s Nadia district, the Trinamool Congress MP blamed the Union Home Ministry for lapses in border security and remarked that HM Shah's head should be chopped off for failing to curb the infiltration of Bangladeshis into India.

A video of her interaction with reporters in Bengali showing her making the controversial remarks has since gone viral, sparking widespread condemnation from BJP leaders.

She also accused HM Shah of attempting to shift responsibility on infiltration on the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

Delhi BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi also lodged a written complaint on Saturday at the Madhu Vihar police station in East Delhi against Moitra.

The complaint also mentioned Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, referring to a recent incident during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, where supporters of Congress and RJD were seen using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the stage.

Negi told IANS: "I think in a democracy, these people have been given too much freedom to make derogatory comments against the country's Prime Minister and Home Minister. I oppose this... Mahua Moitra crossed all the lines by speaking in such a derogatory manner against the Home Minister... They are frustrated because the infiltrators are being sent back."

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also lashed out at Moitra, calling her remarks a "blot on any democratic politics".

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad also condemned the remarks and told IANS, "This is all out of desperation. The public supports PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the NDA. This reflects their frustration. I condemn such statements."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor