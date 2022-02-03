Police file chargesheet in CPI(M) leader Sandeep Kumar murder case, term it as 'political murder'
Published: February 3, 2022
The investigation team has submitted a charge sheet in the murder case of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Peringara local secretary Sandeep Kumar terming it as a "political murder".
As per the charge sheet, the first accused in the case, Jishnu Raghu, was a former Yuva Morcha local office bearer and had a political enmity with Sandeep Kumar.
A total of six accused are named in the case and five have direct involvement in the murder.
The 732-page charge sheet has been submitted in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thiruvalla.
CPIM leader Sandeep Kumar was murdered on December 2, 2021, in Thiruvalla of Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.
