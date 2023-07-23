Police hunt for Gondia bookie who duped businessman of Rs 58 crore

Nagpur, July 23 The Nagpur Police are on a hunt to track a Gondia-based bookie who allegedly cheated a Nagpur businessman of Rs 58 crore in illegal online betting, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, the Nagpur Police raided the bookie, identified as one Sonu Navratan Jain, alias Anant, but he had escaped shortly before the police team landed there on Saturday.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar told mediapersons that a raid on the bookie's premises led to the seizure of Rs 14-crore cash, 4 kg gold bars and 200 kgs silver, the exact value of which is being ascertained.

The police suspect that Jain may have fled to Dubai or some other country and a further probe is on to find out if there are more victims lured and cheated by him.

As per investigations, Jain had allegedly been investing money on behalf of the businessman in return for good returns, but later claimed that there were losses.

When the worried businessman demanded his money back, Jain refused after which the victim lodged a complaint with the Nagpur Cyber Police, according to Kumar.

The online crime reported from a remote tribal area like Gondia has caused concerns and the police are keeping tabs about the modus operandi of such sly tricksters who trap gullible people and dupe them of large sums of money.

