Police hunts for man who justified Shraddha killing
By IANS | Published: November 22, 2022 04:03 PM 2022-11-22T16:03:04+5:30 2022-11-22T16:15:06+5:30
Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 22 The Bulandshahr police is frantically looking for one Rashid Khan who is seen in a video, justifying the ghastly murder of Shraddha Walkar.
In the video that is now viral on social media, Rashid can be heard saying that "when one is in a fit of rage, he can cut anyone into 36 pieces, instead of just 35."
When asked whether he was justifying the murder, Rashid says that 'It happens'.
"If I am in a rage, I may also behave similarly," he says.
SSP Bulandshahr said that the video has been made in Delhi but since the man claims to belong to Bulandshahr, the police had launched a hunt for him.
"We are probing the matter and as soon as we find this man, suitable action will be taken," he told reporters.
