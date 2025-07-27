Police Launch Probe After Hoax Bomb Threat at CM Stalin’s Residence

During the early hours of Sunday, an anonymous caller contacted the Chennai Police Control Room, claiming that a bomb had been planted at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's residence in Alwarpet. The alarming tip-off sparked a rapid, high-security response from law enforcement authorities. A bomb squad and a team of sniffer dogs were immediately dispatched to the Chief Minister's official residence. Security personnel launched an extensive search operation, inspecting every part of the house and its surrounding premises to ensure there were no threats or dangerous materials present.

After over an hour of meticulous investigation and inspection by the bomb detection squad, police confirmed that no explosives or suspicious items had been found. Authorities determined that the threat was baseless. In response, a probe was initiated to locate and identify the person responsible for the hoax. Initial findings suggest the call was made using a mobile phone. Police have begun tracing the number with the help of technology experts to uncover the identity of the prank caller and hold them accountable under the law.

Top police officials have emphasized that the matter is being taken very seriously, as such calls create unnecessary panic and disrupt public safety. Legal proceedings are expected against the individual behind this false alarm. Cybercrime and technical investigation units have been brought in to aid in tracking down the culprit. This isn't an isolated incident; over the past year, Tamil Nadu has seen several similar threats targeting public institutions like schools, malls, government buildings, and railway stations, all of which have proven to be false but have still required significant police attention.

In April 2023, several schools in Chennai and Coimbatore received bomb threats via email, leading to mass evacuations and searches, which ultimately turned out to be hoaxes. A similar threat in early 2024 targeted the Madras High Court, resulting in a temporary lockdown until it was deemed safe. Security analysts caution that repeated fake threats risk making emergency services less responsive over time and can waste valuable public resources. Police have urged citizens to avoid making such mischief, warning that legal action will be swift and strict against those who misuse emergency systems.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is currently recovering from a recent medical procedure and continuing his duties from a hospital, was quickly updated about the situation by his security detail. Despite his medical condition, officials ensured he was made aware of the hoax call and the steps taken in response. The incident has once again raised concerns about the rising number of fake threats and the strain they place on security forces. Authorities continue to monitor such activities closely and are working to implement stronger deterrents against those who disrupt public peace through false alarms.