Police probing 'real intention' of four Iranian infiltrators arrested in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 24 The West Bengal Police have launched a detailed investigation to unearth the 'real intention' of the four Iranian infiltrators, who were arrested under the Foreigners’ Act from Cooch Behar on Friday night for setting up their base in the district bordering Bangladesh.

Of the four Iranian arrested infiltrators arrested, three are men while one is a woman.

As per the information gathered so far, two among the four -- Mahdi Pahange and Zaved Aminimhr -- had entered India illegally some time back, and stayed in the national capital for quite some time.

The duo, said sources in the state police, shifted base to West Bengal a couple of months back, and started living in Cooch Behar.

The sources added that the two other Iranian nationals, Ibrahim Derakhshanpore and his daughter Elham Derakhshanpore, joined Pahange and Aminimhr around a month back after entering India illegally via Nepal.

The police are trying to ascertain what prompted these four infiltrators to make the bordering district in West Bengal their new base.

Pahange and Aminimar, because of their prolonged stay in Delhi, have become quite fluent in Hindi, which is not the case for the father-daughter duo.

A district court has remanded all the four Iranian nationals to five-day police custody.

