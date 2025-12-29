Police structure in Hyderabad reorganised, new commissionerate for Future City

Hyderabad, Dec 29 The government of Telangana on Monday reorganised the existing three police commissionerates for Hyderabad and its suburbs and created a fourth commissionerate for the upcoming Future City.

Existing commissionerates of Hyderabad and Cyberabad will continue with the same names, while Rachakonda has been renamed as Malkajgiri.

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, which was part of Rachakonda, has been excluded from the commissionerate jurisdiction

The decision has been taken as part of the reorganisation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the development of Future City.

The government said that the decision to restructure the police system into four police commissionerates has been taken to ensure better public services, effective law and order maintenance, and improved crime control.

Key locations such as the Assembly, Secretariat, Begumpet, Shamshabad Airport, and the High Court coming up at Budvel have been brought under the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

Rapidly developing IT hubs, including Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Madhapur, and Raidurg, along with industrial areas like Patancheru, Genome Valley, RC Puram, and Ameenpur, will fall under the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The Rachakonda Commissionerate has been reorganised and renamed as the Malkajgiri Commissionerate, covering areas such as Keesara, Shamirpet, Quthbullapur, and Kompally.

The Bhuvanagiri area, which was earlier under Rachakonda, has been excluded from the commissionerate system and will function as a separate police unit, with an SP to be appointed for Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Considering the rapid development of Future City, a new commissionerate has been created covering areas such as Chevella, Moinabad, Shankarpally, Maheshwaram, and Ibrahimpatnam.

The government on Monday issued orders appointing Police Commissioners for the four commissionerates and Superintendent of Police for Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Sudheer Babu, presently Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Future City.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri.

M. Ramesh, Inspector General of Police, Provisioning and Logistics, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad

V. C. Sajjanar will continue as Police Commissioner of Hyderabad.

The state government, on December 9, released the Telangana Rising – Vision 2047 document at the Telangana Rising Global Summit. With an aim to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047, the government has adopted a strategic approach by dividing the State into three zones—CURE, PURE, and RARE, each with a focused development plan.

As part of this strategy, legal amendments were made to merge 27 municipalities within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) into the GHMC, enabling planned and integrated urban development.

The GHMC area has been reorganised into 12 zones, 60 circles, and 300 wards. In line with this, the government decided to reorganise other departments, including the police.

