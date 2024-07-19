Police suspect role of close relative in Jitan Sahani murder case

Patna, July 19 Darbhanga Police are suspecting the role of a close relative of Mukesh Sahani in the murder case of his father Jitan Sahani, sources said.

Police sources said that the person who worked as a domestic help for Jitan Sahani, and was also a close relative of the family, was questioned by the officials of the Special Investigation Team at Birol police station on Wednesday and Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jaggunathareddi Jalaraddi stated that no one who visited Jitan Sahani's house before his murder has been cleared of suspicion.

CCTV footage shows over 35 persons visiting Jitan Sahani's house on the day before the murder and these individuals are suspects. The police are calling them for questioning.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation during a meeting with senior Bihar Police officials in Patna on Thursday.

Darbhanga Police had arrested a man named Mohammad Kazim Ansari, who was identified as the main accused. However, the weapon used in the commission of the crime has not been recovered yet, which is crucial for proving his guilt in court.

