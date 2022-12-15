Policewoman assaulted and robbed in Greater Noida, SHO suspended

Greater Noida, Dec 15 Miscreants assaulted and robbed a policewoman of her mobile phone when she was on her way to the police station.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Rabupura police station area of Greater Noida. The miscreants fled when the victim shouted for help.

No FIR had been registered in the matter since the last two days.

In view of the negligence shown by the SHO, Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissioner Laxmi Singh suspended him and has sought a written reply from the ACP.

She also instructed the DCP to complete the probe within an hour.

According to sources, the constable was going to the station on December 13 for duty when some miscreants accosted her and tried to drag her into the bushes at a deserted place.

She was saved by passersby after which the accused fled from the spot.

Sources said that instead of registering a complaint, the higher ups had been trying to quietly bury the matter.

Singh expressed displeasure and took action against the SHO, along with seeking a written reply from the ACP.

