Policy implementation in true spirit must to empower women, children: Dr Baljit Kaur

Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Saturday said that proper implementation of centre-sponsored programmes is a must to achieve the target to empower women and children of the country.

Speaking on the occasion of the Zonal Conference organised by the Union Government with nine States/UTs including Punjab, Kaur said that women and children needed equal opportunities in every sector and education can play a vanguard role to empower these sections of society, Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab said.

The Minister said that violence and injustices are the core concern areas that created hindrances in holistic development.

Kaur suggested that the central policies should be designed to remove all the social barriers creating obstacles to the overall development of women and children.

Presiding over the conference, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said that the objective of this initiative is to empower and protect women and children who constitute 67.7 per cent of India's population.

She said that ensuring the holistic development of women and children in a safe and secure environment is crucial for the sustainable and equitable development of the country and for achieving transformational economic and social changes, read the release.

Irani informed that the prime motive of the Ministry of Women and Child Development is to address gaps in state action for women and children and to promote inter-ministerial and inter-sectoral convergence to create gender equitable and child-centred legislation, policies and programs.

The Union Cabinet has approved three important umbrella schemes of the Ministry to be implemented in mission mode, viz., Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya, she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

