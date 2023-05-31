Political class today is intolerant of its criticism says, Dr Shashi Tharoor on Dr Vijay Darda's book launch

A Member of Parliament and former Under-Secretary-General of United Nations, Dr Shashi Tharoor, releasing "Ringside", the new book of chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and three-time member of Parliament Dr Vijay Darda, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prominent among those present on the occasion were veteran journalist and consulting editor of India Today Television Padma Shri Rajdeep Sardesai, acclaimed author and former advisor to the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Dr Sanjaya Baru, veteran journalist and editor-in-chief of The Print Shekhar Gupta and managing director and editorial director of Lokmat Media Group Devendra Darda.



There has been a gradual depletion in relation between the political class and media. The political class is no longer tolerant of their criticism in the media," said a Member of Parliament and former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr Shashi Tharoor. Dr Tharoor was speaking at the official launch of chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and three-time member of Parliament Dr Vijay Darda’s latest book "Ringside: Up, Close and Personal on India and Beyond" at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Tuesday.The book was released by none other than a distinguished writer, intellectual and veteran parliamentarian Dr Shashi Tharoor who has also written the preface of the book. At the launch ceremony, Dr Sanjaya Baru, former advisor to the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, eminent journalist Padma Shri Rajdeep Sardesai, veteran journalist and editor-in-chief of The Print Shekhar Gupta, managing director and editorial director of Lokmat Media Group Devendra Darda were present on the dais. Later, during the session, Rajdeep Sardesai had an one-to-one interaction with Dr Vijay Darda on his book. The book, "Ringside", is a collection of write-ups written by Dr Vijay Darda which were published in Lokmat Media Group’s newspapers and also in prominent national and regional dailies of the country. It’s a collection of Dr Darda’s articles written and published during 2011-16. The speakers lauded the effort of Dr Darda to come up with honest and objective write-ups which give the true picture of the country and the world during those six eventful years (2011-16).

Shekhar Gupta, in his address, hailed Dr Darda’s efforts to stand tall despite the overwhelming presence of the Delhi-Mumbai-centric English media and doing his duty in right earnest, professionally and objectively. Dr Sanjaya Barua hailed the professional ethics of Lokmat Media Group and the way it has made progress and upheld the true journalistic values under the leadership of Dr Darda without wavering in the toughest of times. He also lauded Dr Darda’s efforts to bring to the fore the plight of the people of Vidarbha region and his single-minded focus on getting the region a status of a separate state like Telangana. Dr Shashi Tharoor released the book in the august presence of veteran politicians including Farooq Abdullah, Varun Gandhi, Praful Patel and many other dignitaries from different walks of life. World Peace Ambassador Jain Acharya Dr Lokesh Muniji was present on the occasion.

The "Ringside", a captivating compilation of Dr Vijay Darda’s weekly articles, is a sequel to his earlier book, "Straight Thoughts," which encompassed articles from 2004 to 2011, this latest work delves into a diverse range of subjects beyond political happenings. The book has been published by Lokmat Prakashan in English and Hindi. The book is a must-read for anyone who would like to know what exactly was happening in those tumultuous years as nothing escapes the eyes of Dr Darda whose keen intellect and eye for details make the book an interesting read. The write-ups give a ringside view of the events that took place during that time and the author’s take on them, objectively, candidly and succinctly. The "Ringside", is spot observation and analysis of the happenings in the country. It touches on many aspects of national and international life from the environment to the economy, national security, arts, culture, foreign policy, and national and international affairs. Dr Darda's writings are not limited to commentaries but also feature well-documented notes and insightful comments about eminent personalities who have made significant contributions to the social and national development of our beloved nation. What is commendable about the book is that despite the fact that though Dr Darda has been an active member of a political party, his writings are not coloured by his political vision and affiliation. He speaks objectively, candidly and without any bias. The book gives an insight into the personality of Dr Vijay Darda who is a pioneering journalist, people’s representative, and socially conscious citizen who has been in public life for several decades. Mr Darda maintains high standards of journalistic ethics in his publications. His professionalism has taken the Lokmat Media Group to great heights. He shares his unique perspective through this compilation. His love for writing on subjects and issues deemed most significant for the progress and development of the society and the nation shines through the pages of this remarkable book.



