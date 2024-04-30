Polling in J&K's Anantnag-Rajouri LS constituency deferred to May 25

Srinagar/New Delhi, April 30 The Election Commission on Tuesday decided to defer the polls for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir from the third phase on May 7 to the sixth and penultimate phase on May 25.

The decision came at the request of several parties and independent candidates due to the continuous blockade of the Mughal Road that connects the constituency with its voting segments in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Jammu division.

"Various representations have been received from different political parties of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir for shifting the date of poll of election from 3-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) of Jammu & Kashmir, due to various logistic, communication and natural barrier of connectivity turning out as hindrance in campaigning which in turn tantamount to lack of fair opportunities for the contesting candidates in the said Parliamentary Constituency which may affect poll process," the poll panel said in a notification.

"The Commission, after considering the report from UT administration as well as analysing the ground situation prevailing in the said constituency, has decided under Section 56 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, to revise the date of the poll in the said Parliamentary Constituency in respect of ongoing General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024, for Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat from May 7 to May 25," it added

The NC, which has fielded Mian Altaf Ahmed, and the PDP, whose President Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from the seat, had opposed any deferment of the poll dates while the BJP, the J&K Apni Party, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and three independent candidates had requested the change.

