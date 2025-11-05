Polluted water suspected as Samba paddy withers in TN's Thiruverumbur

Chennai, Nov 5 Samba paddy cultivated across nearly 500 acres in several villages of the Thiruverumbur block -- particularly in Vengur and Pazhanganankudi -- in the Tiruchi district of Tamil Nadu has withered, triggering serious concern among local farmers. Preliminary assessments by agricultural experts indicate that polluted irrigation water could be the cause, prompting a likely probe by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

According to officials from the agriculture department, samba cultivation is currently underway across major paddy blocks in Tiruchy district, including Lalgudi, Mannachanallur, Anthanallur, Thiruverumbur, Manikandam, Musiri, Thottiam, Thuraiyur, and Pullambadi.

Farmers in these regions typically cultivate high-yielding varieties such as TRY-3, CO (R) 50, and CR 1009, as recommended by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). While most farmers have opted for TRY-3 and CO (R) 50, those in Thiruverumbur preferred CR 1009, known for its resistance to common pests and diseases like leaf folder, stem borer, blast, and sheath rot.

However, despite the absence of pest attacks, large tracts of CR 1009 have suffered extensive withering -- an unusual phenomenon that experts believe is linked to water contamination.

A senior agriculture department official said the symptoms observed in the affected fields point towards chemical pollution in the irrigation sources. “Polluted water might be the reason for the withering of the crop. However, physiological factors cannot be ruled out,” the official said.

Experts from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sirugamani, who inspected the affected fields in Pazhanganankudi on Saturday, are preparing a detailed report on the likely causes and potential remedial measures.

“The team found withering in nearly 50 acres of samba fields and is analysing soil and water samples,” the official added.

A meeting with farmers has been scheduled for Monday to discuss findings and possible recovery steps. Vayalur N. Rajendran, treasurer of the farmers’ wing of the Tamil Manila Congress (TMC), said the problem stemmed from possible contamination of irrigation channels.

“Officials must identify the source of the polluted water that has entered the supply network and take immediate action to stop further damage,” he urged. Farmers have demanded urgent intervention from the agriculture and pollution control authorities to prevent a repeat of such losses.

