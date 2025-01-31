Poonch Encounter: Two Terrorists Killed by Security Forces Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Two heavily-armed terrorists were killed as alert troops scuttled their attempt to infiltrate from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Friday, January 31, reported the new agency PTI.

The incident took place in the Khari Karmara area of Poonch district on Thursday and a massive search operation was underway when last reports were received this morning.

Visuals From the Poonch Area

Jammu and Kashmir: The Indian Army thwarted a terrorist infiltration attempt along the LoC in Poonch, resulting in intense gunfire. Two terrorists are believed to have been killed, and a search operation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/dGlMAGWRQj — IANS (@ians_india) January 31, 2025

“Terrorist movement was detected last night at the Line of Control in Poonch sector. Alert troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating terrorists, triggering an intense and heavy firefight,” Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Terrorist movement detected in #Poonch sector along the #LineofControl.

Alert troops opened fire leading to a heavy exchange of fire.

Operations are underway.

#IndianArmy@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) January 30, 2025

The army said the operation continued through the night, leading to the neutralization of two terrorists. The search of the area thus far has resulted in the recovery of a number of weapons and war-like stores, it said.