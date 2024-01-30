Popular YouTuber Deepak Nagar Dies After Brawl With Friends at Liquor Party

In a shocking incident, popular YouTuber Deepak Nagar was murdered after being punched in the head in Greater Noida after a brawl at a liquor party. The YouTuber succumbed to his injuries after he was punched in the head and was thrashed with sticks. The police have now registered an FIR against 7 individuals in connection with the unfortunate incident. According to the reports, the youths were under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred on Sunday (January 28) in the Dankpur Police Station area of Greater Noida.

According to the reports, one of the friends Manish had organised the party as he had sold the franchise, which was in his name, for Rs 60,000. The accused, who were present at the party, were identified as Manish, Prince, Vicky, Yogendra, Vijay, Kapil, and Minku. All the friends were enjoying the party when a dispute broke out between Deepak and Minish over some issue. The dispute escalated after which the accused attacked Deepak with sticks due to which he suffered injuries, as per the relatives. He was admitted to a hospital on Monday (January 29) after his condition started to deteriorate due to the injuries. He succumbed to the injuries at the hospital as he got seriously injured during the brawl. Now, the police have started the process to nab the accused. The police have registered an FIR in connection with the case against seven accused and have initiated an investigation in connection with the matter. The FIR has been lodged at the Dankaur Police Station and the police have initiated the process to nab the accused.

