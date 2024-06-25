Porsche case: After Bombay HC order, minor accused walks out of Pune juvenile home

Pune, June 25 The minor boy accused in the Porsche crash case in Pune was released from a juvenile correctional centre on Tuesday night after spending some 35 days in custody, officials said.

His lawyer Prashant Partil told mediapersons that the boy - son of a prominent realtor - was set free from the juvenile home at around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday, after completing all the legal formalities.

The boy's custody has been handed over to his paternal aunt, Pooja G. Jain, following an order of the Bombay High Court on her writ petition.

The boy was arrested hours after a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by him killed two techies on May 19.

The same day, he was enlarged on bail but following a nationwide uproar, the Juvenile Justice Board ordered him to be taken into custody and sent to a correctional centre on May 22, where he was lodged since.

