Posing as girl on Snapchat, man blackmails minor to share objectionable pics

New Delhi, Feb 29 A 27-year-old man was nabbed from Uttarakhand for allegedly impersonating as a girl while tricking and blackmailing a minor girl to share her obscene images on social media site Snapchat, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Subhan Ali, a resident of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

Police said that on February 20, the father of the complainant, who is a minor school going girl, lodged a complaint regarding harassment, and blackmailing of her daughter on the threat of sharing her nude photos and video.

He further told police that her daughter studies in school and she used the smart phone for taking online classes. “One day, his wife saw her phone and found obscene video and photos of his daughter on Snapchat and they reported the matter,” said a senior police official.

Immediately, the matter was taken up and it was found that the alleged person impersonated himself as a girl to the victim on Snapchat and started chatting with her.

“He used to play a game of ‘Truth and Dare’ and he dared her to be in an obscene condition. The victim got in his trap and the accused got her naked photos and video. Later the accused had continuous chats with the victim and obtained more such photos,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena.

The accused insisted her for chats and extended threats if she did not follow his instructions.

“Accordingly, a case under section 354 D of the IPC and 12 POCSO Act was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the DCP.

During the probe, important leading information were obtained from Snapchat and Google and thorough technical analysis was done in which a mobile number was found active at Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

“On February 24, raids were conducted at possible locations of the accused in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand and the accused was apprehended,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, he admitted og his involvement in the crime. “One smart phone through which he committed an offence was also recovered from his possession,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor