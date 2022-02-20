Post-Budget meet: Sitharaman on 2-day visit to Mumbai from Monday
By IANS | Published: February 20, 2022 10:03 PM2022-02-20T22:03:03+5:302022-02-20T22:15:07+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 20 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a two days visit to Mumbai from Monday, where she will hold a post-budget interaction with several stakeholders from Maharashtra.
"FM will hold a post-#Budget2022 interaction with stakeholders from Maharashtra, belonging to industry & trade, large tax payers & select professionals," Ministry of Finance said in a Twitter post (sic).
The post added that the interaction will start at 10.30 a.m. on Monday.
The Budget for FY-23 raised capital expenditure by 35.4 per cent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore in a bid to continue the public infrastructure plan, which in turn will create fresh jobs in the economy besides crowd-in private participation through investments.
Since her Budget speech on February 1, Sitharaman had already interacted with various industry bodies in Delhi.
