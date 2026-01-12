Post I-PAC row, CRPF unit deputed for security of ED's Kolkata office

Kolkata, Jan 12 After controversies over the raid and search operations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC)'s office and residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain last week, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, on Monday, have now been deployed for security cover from the central probe agency's office at the Central Government Office (CAG) complex at Salt Lake in Kolkata.

As of now, personnel of a private security agency were responsible for handling the security of ED's office at Salt Lake.

However, from Monday, a total of 12 CRPF personnel have been deployed to man the security of the same office, six for each of the two entry gates to the central agency office.

Sources aware of the development said that since the ED is currently handling the investigation of several high-profile cases of money laundering in West Bengal and crucial documents and evidence relating to these cases are there in the Salt Lake office of ED, the Union Home Ministry took no risk in the matter following the I-PAC office raid controversy and decided to deploy CRPF personnel there.

At the same time, a company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of CRPF, a highly specialised combat unit of the central forces, has been brought to CRPF's camp at Rajarhat in Kolkata.

Sources added that although currently they are kept on reserve, the CRPF have been specially brought to Kolkata for two specific purposes.

The first purpose is to escort the officials of any central investigating agency during their raid and search operations, depending upon the seriousness and sensitivity of the operations.

The second purpose is to combat situations where the central agency officials face massive resistance, like the snatching of documents during the raid and search operations.

However, this company will not be used for regular or day-to-day operations.

It is learnt that both the decision to deploy CRPF personnel for the security of ED's office at Salt Lake as well as to keep the company of the special unit of the force on reserve had been taken by the Union Home Ministry following the controversies over ED's raid at I-PAC's office last week, as well as the residence of Pratik Jain last week.

