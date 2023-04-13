"Power sector important for economic development": Andhra Energy Minister Peddireddi Reddy

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 : Andhra Pradesh Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the electrical safety workshop in Tirupati city, and said that the power sector is very important for economic development.

The top officials of the electricity department were also present on the occasion.

Minister Peddhireddy Ramchandra Reddy stated that the electricity department plays a major role in the state. "It has been proved once again in the recently concluded Global Investors Summit that the power sector is very important for economic development," he said.

"Everyone has to work hard to overcome many kinds of problems. Electrical safety is very important, even the slightest sloppiness can be extremely dangerous. There is a situation where the forest mals are also pulling the electric wires. Special attention should be paid to these," he said.

The minister said that out of the 340 investment proposals worth 13 Lakh Crore Investments received during the recently concluded Global Investors Summit, 9 Lakh Crore has come to the Power Sector alone.

The Andhra Pradesh government held a Global Investors Summit-2023 in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 to attract industrial investments into the state.

"Even though Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu campaigned heavily, not a single industry was set up anywhere in connection with the summit he orgzed," he said.

"Big industrialists participated in the summit orgzed by the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. We have already formed safety committees as per the instructions of the CM," he added.

He said that if a committee is also formed at the sub-station level, let's move forward with their coordination There have been a series of electrical accidents in Anantapur.

"We immediately alerted the authorities and took action. We have already appointed 15 thousand energy assistants at once," he said.

He said that their services should also be utilized and a strong communication system should be prepared.

"Steps should be taken to assist the investors who come forward and make the process easier for them. There is no compromise on safety measures," he added.

