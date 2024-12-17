PP Madhavan Passes Away: Sonia Gandhi’s Long-Time Personal Secretary Dies; Rahul Gandhi Pays Last Respects

P P Madhavan, a long-time aide of the Gandhi family and personal secretary to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, died Monday after suffering a heart attack. He was 73. Lok Sabha MPs and AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal were at the AIIMS at the time of his passing. He will be cremated at his native place of Thrissur in Kerala Tuesday. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend the cremation.

Rahul Gandhi arrived to pay his last respects today. Madhavan, a former central government employee, has been with the Gandhi family since 1984 when Rajiv Gandhi became the PM. He had since been with the family during thick and thin — a quintessential 10, Janpath insider who all the top leaders of the party — both young and old — knew and trusted.“It is with deep sorrow and pain that we announce the tragic demise of P P Madhavan ji, a long term personal aide to CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He served the party selflessly for decades, including with Rajiv Gandhi ji, and will always be remembered for his service and dedication,” Venugopal said.

Incidentally, Madhavan was the link between Congress leaders and Sonia Gandhi, hence, he had a close relationship with all national Congress leaders and knew all their moves.For Congress leaders from Kerala, Madhavan was the crucial link to their meeting with Sonia and other members of the Gandhi family.