Prachanda visiting Delhi on Friday

Kathmandu, July 14 Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is scheduled to visit India on Friday.

The visit is taking place soon after a high-level Chinese delegation visited Kathmandu and held talks with President, Prime Minister and leaders of the major political parties including the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, Maoist Center and among others.

Led by Liu Jianchao, the head of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the high-level Chinese delegation met with different communist party leaders and urged them for party unification.

Dahal is visiting India on invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party of India, according to Dahal's secretariat.

Dahal is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Indian leaders during his visit but his secretariat said final confirmation and schedule has not arrived yet.

Prachanda is expected to meet J.P. Nadda, the president of BJP, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, among others and will address a gathering in Delhi. This is purely a political mission as Nepal is heading to elections and there are talks about unity among the leftist political forces in Nepal and China is building pressure, one senior Maoist Center leader told .

Dahal will be returning to Nepal on Sunday.

