Pragati Yatra: CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates projects in Samastipur

Patna, Jan 13 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the district emergency response facility in Ujiyarpur block in Samastipur district on Monday.

He reached the district earlier in the day as part of the second phase of the Pragati Yatra. During this visit, he will also inspect several ongoing projects and inaugurate various infrastructure initiatives. Additionally, he will hold a review meeting with district officials to assess the progress and current status of these ongoing projects.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as part of his Pragati Yatra, visited Madhubani district on Sunday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 1,107 crore.

The visit reflected the government's focus on infrastructure and development ahead of the state Assembly elections, which are slated for October-November this year.

Unlike previous tours, Nitish Kumar has been keeping a relatively low profile in traditional media during this journey but social media influencers are playing a significant role in this campaign.

In an unusual shift from his earlier style, the CM has been actively engaging with people during his visits. This includes calling the public -- youth, women, and others—for selfies, which are later shared on his official social media accounts. This marks a significant change in his demeanour, as previously, he avoided such interactions during public events. These changes in approach indicate a strategic move to connect with the electorate in a more personal and relatable way, leveraging social media and direct public interaction to build a stronger, more modern image ahead of the elections.

CM Nitish Kumar, renowned for his meticulous political strategies, has maintained a dominant position in state politics for over two decades. His political acumen has been so effective that neither Tejashwi Yadav nor Lalu Prasad Yadav, prominent leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have posed a significant challenge to his leadership during this time.

While aligned with the BJP, Nitish Kumar’s stature overshadowed other leaders in the coalition. Even Late Sushil Modi was considered his equal in stature but was often seen operating within Nitish Kumar’s shadow. Beyond Sushil Modi, no other BJP leader in Bihar has emerged to rival Nitish Kumar's influence, further solidifying his position as the state’s most prominent political figure.

