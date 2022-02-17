Pragya Thakur: People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab

The repercussions of the hijab controversy in Karnataka are being felt across the country. Many ruling and opposition leaders are reacting to this. AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi also made a big statement on the same hijab controversy. "Insha Allah, one day Hijabi will become the Prime Minister," Owaisi tweeted. Since then, there have been a number of reactions from across the country. Now, MP Pragya Thakur has also registered her opinion on the hijab controversy and has made a controversial statement.

After Karnataka, even in Madhya Pradesh, the incidents of Hibaj dispute are continuing. Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur has given a controversial response to the hijab controversy. "No need to wear Hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study," said Pragya Thakur at an event in Bhopal.