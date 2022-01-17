Prahlad Joshi launches new rehabilitation and resettlement policy of NLC India

The NLC India, a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Coal has been playing a pivotal role in ensuring India's energy security during the last six decades of performance, said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday.

The Minister was virtually launching the new Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R and R) policy applicable to landowners of the NLCIL mines area.

Lauding the efforts of NLCIL and the Tamil Nadu government in framing a very flexible rehabilitation policy with multiple options available to the affected people, Joshi ensured that compensation to the affected villagers will be based on a fair and transparent process, according to a release by the Ministry of Coal.

He said that the new policy has provisions for enhanced amenities to project affected families.

Joshi also pointed out that NLCL has signed an MOU with the Tamil Nadu government to impart skill development to the youth under Skill India Mission.

Further, he stated that the new RR policy will pave the way for sustainable livelihood and make every village at Atma Nirbhar.

Addressing the function virtually, Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve said that besides benefitting the villagers, the policy will lead to a further increase in energy production by NLCIL.

K Panneerselvam, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and CVGanesan, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, Government of Tamil Nadu also attended the function and urged NLCIL to implement the new policy effectively to benefit the villagers.

MPs, MLAs, senior functionaries of the Ministry of Coal, NLCL and the villagers also attended the function.

As a socially responsible corporate, NLC initiated proactive steps to address the welfare of all stakeholders, especially project-affected people through Rehabilitation and Resettlement initiatives, CSR schemes and welfare measures like skill development, water resource augmentation and various other measures.

NLCIL commenced its operations in Tamil Nadu way back in 1956 in lignite mining and lignite based power generation. Over a period of more than six decades, the company has diversified into coal-based Power Generation, Renewable Power Primarily Solar and Coal Mining, as per the press release issued by the Ministry of Coal.

In this process, the Company has made PAN India presence with 50.60 MTPA mining and 6,061 MW power generating capacity, the release added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor