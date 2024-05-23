Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: HD Deve Gowda Warns Grandson, Says 'Return, Surrender or Face My Anger'

Janata Dal Secular (JDS) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Thursday, May 23 wrote a letter to his grandson, asking hit to return to India and surrender to the police or face his anger. The former prime minister took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a letter to Prajwal with a caption saying, "I have issued a warning to @iPrajwalRevanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further.

'My Warning To Prajwal Revanna', Deve Gowda said "I spoke to the media about Prajwal Revanna on May 18, when I was headed to the temple to offer pooja (prayers). It took me some time to recover from the shock and pain he (Revanna) has inflicted on me, my entire family, my colleagues, friends and party workers," Gowda wrote in a letter dated May 23.

Read Letter Here

I have issued a warning to @iPrajwalRevanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further. pic.twitter.com/kCMuNJOvAo — H D Deve Gowda (@H_D_Devegowda) May 23, 2024

HD Deve Gowda further stated that he was of the view that Prajwal Revanna should be subject to the 'harshest of punishments', and that his son and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also advocated his stance on the matter.

He said that people (reacting to the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal) have used the 'harshest of words' against him and his family in the last few weeks.

"I am aware of it. I do not wish to stop them. I do not wish to criticise them. I will not try and argue with them that they should have waited until the facts were found out", Deve Gowda said, expressing regret over the state of affairs.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is processing a request of the Karnataka government seeking the cancellation of the diplomatic passport of suspended Revanna, who is accused of sexually harassing several women.

Official sources said that the MEA had received a letter from the Karnataka government seeking the revocation of Revanna's diplomatic passport. Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is at the centre of a sexual abuse case and the Hassan MP is said to have left India late last month, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his constituency.