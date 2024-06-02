Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: I Am Being Implicated In This Case For No Reason, Says JDS MP

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is in SIT custody in a sexual assault case registered in Holenarasipur police station, has responded to the questions being asked by the SIT officials. Revanna said, “I have not sexually assaulted anyone. I have nothing to do with the pen drive case. He said that I am being implicated in this case for no reason.”Also, he said that he would ask the lawyer to answer many more questions. It is also known that he said that he will not be able to answer all the questions that are asked. He showed non-cooperation without giving proper answers to any questions of the officers.

Prajwal was interrogated at night. He was awake till 11.30 and then fell asleep. He was interrogated again in the morning.It is to be noted that the SIT officers who produced Prajwal Revanna before the court yesterday took them into custody for six days, i.e., till June 6th. During the court hearing, MP Prajwal Revanna said that my mobile phone was lost and that he had filed a complaint at Holenarasipur police station about it a year ago.

The SIT officers who have conducted the preliminary interrogation of Prajwal have recorded 161 statements in which they have recorded about the mobile phone. I don't have the mobile you are talking about. Prajwal said that he had lost his phone last year and had lodged a complaint about it at the Holenarasipur police station. SIT will check the authenticity of this statement.

Prajwal denied all the allegations against him when questioned by showing him the viral videos. Prajwal stated, “I am not the one in the videos you have shown. I know them all. I have not raped anyone. I have nothing to do with the rape allegations.”

The mobile phone on which the obscene videos were shot is a powerful piece of evidence in the case against Prajwal. If this mobile is found, even if the videos have been deleted, it can be recovered from it. But if the mobile is completely destroyed, no original records can be found. Videos forwarded from it are considered secondary evidence. So SIT has to try to get the mobile.