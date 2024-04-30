Prajwal Revanna Sex Video Case: Deve Gowda’s Grandson Likely To Be Suspended From JD(S) Today

Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent Member of Parliament representing Hassan for the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka, is likely to be suspended from the party on Tuesday, This follows the registration of a "sexual harassment" case against him just two days ago. The situation unfolds amidst increasing criticism from the opposition, particularly targeting the JD(S)-BJP alliance in the state.

HD Kumaraswamy, the uncle of Prajwal Revanna and a prominent leader within the Janata Dal (Secular), announced that the party has opted to suspend Prajwal Revanna in light of allegations of sexual abuse. A definitive resolution on this issue is anticipated following a core committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 30.

On Sunday, the Karnataka Police took action against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna, booking them for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. This legal action stems from a complaint filed by a woman who was employed within their household.