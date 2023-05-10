Prakash Raj casts his vote for Karnataka Assembly Elections

Actor Prakash Raj arrived at a polling booth in St Joseph's School in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru to cast his vote. On May 10, 2023, the assembly polls in Karnataka are taking place and voters are expected to carry certain documents and follow specific procedures to cast their votes. Polling will start at 7am and end at 6pm.

Karnataka votes to elect a new government today as stakes are high for the BJP and higher for the Congress with 2,615 candidates in the fray for 224 assembly constituencies. Polling is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations and a total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the elections. The major political parties in contention are the BJP, Congress, and JD(S) The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for high voter turnout in Karnataka, meanwhile, the Congress party urged voters to ‘vote wisely’.

