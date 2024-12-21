Pratapgarh Suicide: Woman and Three Children Die by Suicide Over Husband’s Alleged Harassment in UP

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Bhadohi village of Kotwali Dehat in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, where a 23-year-old woman and her three young children were found dead in an apparent. According to the initial investigation, woman hung herself and three of her children to death due to domestic violence. The deaths have left the family and the entire village devastated.

The deceased, identified as Rajeshwari alias Komal, was reportedly distressed by her husband Sandeep Kumar Gautam's frequent drinking and violent behaviour. Sandeep, a labourer, allegedly beat her on Friday evening, December 20, under the influence of alcohol. Despite the incident, the family had dinner together and went to bed as usual.

On Saturday morning, when the door to their room remained locked until 8:30 am, neighbours grew concerned. By 9:00 am, villagers broke down the door and life-less hanging bodies of Rajeshwari and her one-and-a-half-year-old son, Raunak, were found hanging from one sari, while her twin daughters, Ujala and Laxmi, were hanging from another.

Superintendent of Police Dr Anil Kumar stated that preliminary investigations indicate domestic discord as the motive behind the incident. Authorities are continuing their probe to uncover further details about the tragic case.