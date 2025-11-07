Prataprao Jadhav highlights people-centric approach to cancer awareness, integrative care

New Delhi, Nov 7 Integrative models combining modern oncology with Ayush systems can significantly improve quality of life, particularly for the vulnerable sections of society, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Friday.

He emphasised that safeguarding public health requires a proactive and people-centric approach to cancer awareness and prevention.

Jadhav noted that the Ministry’s expanding initiatives — including integrative cancer-care centres, collaborative research efforts and community-focused programmes — aim to ensure that affordable, holistic and supportive care reaches every citizen.

On the 'National Cancer Awareness Day 2025', the Ministry of Ayush highlights the need to strengthen public awareness and early detection efforts as cancer remains the second leading cause of death globally.

Several countries across the world have recorded considerable numbers of oral, cervical and breast cancer cases. India is placing increased emphasis on education, screening and holistic health practices to address the challenge more effectively.

“A large share of the cancer burden stems from preventable factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diets, obesity, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, environmental pollutants and HPV infections, highlighting the need for stronger awareness and timely action,” said the ministry.

Early detection greatly improves survival, particularly for breast, cervical and oral cancers that can be identified at more treatable stages through routine screening.

With many cancers preventable and several potentially curable when diagnosed early, sustained healthy lifestyle choices remain critical.

Avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol, eating plant-based diets, maintaining a healthy weight, staying active and reducing exposure to smoke and pollutants collectively help lower risk and support long-term wellbeing, according to the ministry.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, highlighted that India’s expanding network of integrative cancer-care initiatives reflects the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening evidence-based, patient-centric solutions.

He noted that Centres of Excellence, collaborative research platforms and partnerships with leading institutions such as TMC–ACTREC, Arya Vaidya Sala, AIIMS and other reputable organisations are helping advance new therapeutic insights, improve symptom management and enhance quality of life for cancer patients.

He added that these initiatives demonstrate the capacity of Ayush systems to complement modern oncology through systematic research, trained manpower and clinically validated supportive care.

