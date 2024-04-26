'Pratibimb' app helps Gurugram police nab 3 cyber criminals

Gurugram, April 26 The Gurugram Police said on Friday that they have arrested three cyber crooks, including two women, with the help of the 'Pratibimb' Application, which has been developed by the Union Home Ministry to help the cyber police locate the exact geographical location of the criminals.

Those arrested allegedly duped people by pretending to provide loans in the name of Tata Capital, the police said.

According to the police, the three accused have been identified as Praveen alias Rahul, Rachna, and Saloni Jaiswal alias Summi, who were arrested from Sector-31 in Gurugram.

Priyanshu Diwan, ACP, Cyber Crime, told IANS that Praveen along with his aides cheated people by pretending to provide loans in the name of Tata Capital.

"The suspects used to put up posters offering loans in distant cities and when people contacted them, they duped them after transferring their money to different banks in the name of various charges. The accused also hired a few women on salary and commission to receive the calls," Diwan said.

Twelve mobile phones, 4 ATM cards, and some loan pamphlets, which were used by the accused in the fraud, have been recovered from the accused's possession.

Due to rising cases of cyber crime, the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Home Ministry prepared the 'Pratibimb' App which provides real-time information about cyber fraudsters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor