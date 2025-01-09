Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention: Trinidad and Tobago President underlines India's contributions to world

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo on Thursday said that India has made remarkable contributions towards the development of the world, highlighting some of the significant achievements of the country in the field of education, medicines, mathematics etc.

"India's contributions to the world's development are remarkable. The world's first university was established in Takshashila in 700 BC. Ayurveda is widely acknowledged as the earliest school of medicine known to humans," Kangaloo said while speaking at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at Bhubaneswar in virtual mode as the chief guest

She also added the art of navigation is said to have been born near the Sindhu River around 6,000 years ago.

Algebra, trigonometry and calculus were first developed in India.

She further added that India was the first nation to use Zero as a symbol in arithmetic operations.

The game of chess is also believed to have developed in eastern India. She also highlighted Indian achievements such as the introduction of the decimal system, Shusruta, as the father of surgery etc.

The President of Trinidad and Tobago also said that the Indian diaspora has made significant cultural, social and economic developments across the world.

She noted that over the last two decades, the Pravasi Bharatiya conventions have served not only as a platform for collaborations between India and its diaspora but also as a means of recognising the spirit of resilience and determination of Indian descent the world over.

"India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Trinidad and Tobago following our Independence from the United Kingdom in 1962. But our country's ties with India long precede that date. Our relationship goes back to 1845 when the first ship carrying 225 Indian indentured workers reached the shores of Trinidad, then a British colony. For 72 unbroken years thereafter, more than 143,000 Indians from cities and states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal etc. came here, reshaping the social, demographic, economic and cultural landscape of Trinidad and Tobago," added Kangaloo.

She also said that the descendants of those indentured workers now form around 42 per cent of the total population of Trinidad and Tobago. Kangaloo said that her country has benefited immensely from the tradition and values of Indian descent.

The President of Trinidad and Tobago also stated that she has been feeling deeply humbled and honoured for being selected as the Chief Guest for 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Convention and bestowed with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award this year.

