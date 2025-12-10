Pravasi Rajasthani Divas: 13 new policies to be launched for attracting major investments

Jaipur, Dec 10 Pravasi Rajasthani Divas was being celebrated on Wednesday with NRIs and leading industrialists from India and abroad assembling in Jaipur for the state-level event at JECC, Sitapura.

The mega event will witness the launch of 13 new state policies, the signing of MoUs, and a groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Governor Haribhau Bagde, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Piyush Goyal and Bhupendra Yadav graced the occasion.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries will participate in these discussions.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will also participate in the programme, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend the programme later in the day.

Industry leaders, including Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal and Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha, will also address the gathering.

Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and several cabinet ministers will join the event.

The state government will unveil new policies across major sectors, including industry promotion and trade, Global Capability Centre (GCC), Tourism Policy, Pravasi Rajasthani Policy, AI and Machine Learning, Space and Aero-Defence, Green Growth Credit Policy, Agriculture and Food Processing, IT Outsourcing, Forest and Agroforestry, Sports Policy and Vehicle Scrapping Policy.

These policies aim to accelerate Rajasthan's growth, attract global investors, and create new opportunities for innovation and employment.

The programme started at 11 a.m. with the inaugural ceremony, followed by sector-specific sessions covering industry, energy, water, tourism, mining, education and health.

Experts will discuss Rajasthan's evolving industrial landscape and emerging investment prospects.

Outstanding NRIs contributing in diverse fields will be honoured with the Pravasi Rajasthani Samman.

The evening will conclude with a cultural showcase highlighting Rajasthani heritage. Post-inauguration, parallel sessions will be held on Pravasi Rajasthani Dialogue, New and Renewable Energy, tourism, education, mining, health, industry and water.

Office bearers from 26 Rajasthan Chapters across India and overseas will attend, including representatives from Munich, Nairobi, Dubai, Singapore, Doha, Tokyo, Riyadh, Melbourne, Kampala, Kathmandu, London, and New York. Chapters from major Indian cities such as Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata will also participate. The event aims to foster deeper collaboration with NRIs and leverage their global experience for Rajasthan’s development.

